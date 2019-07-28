Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom's newly installed prime minister, has set up a "war cabinet" to deliver Britain's exit from the European Union "by any means necessary" by Oct. 31, the Sunday Times first reported.

The big picture: The EU says it won't renegotiate the Brexit withdrawal treaty agreed to by former Prime Minster Theresa May, per AP. Michael Gove, tasked by Johnson to "turbo-charge" no-deal Brexit plans, wrote in the Sunday Times that the U.K. government's now "working on the assumption" of a no-deal Brexit.

