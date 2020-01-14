The big picture: Over the last few months, the Trump administration has begun implementing its asylum agreements with Central American nations, which could help keep asylum seekers out of the U.S.

Between the lines: Even the thousands who have waited out their time in Mexico for a chance at asylum face steep odds of ever gaining legal passage into the U.S.

So far, just 117 people impacted by MPP since January of last year have been granted asylum by an immigration judge, according to immigration court data collected by Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

More than 15,000 have been given orders of removal.

The bottom line: The number of people crossing the border fell for the seventh straight month in December — the first time that number of border crossings has fallen from November to December since 2012, according to new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

Last month, just 40,620 migrants were arrested or turned away at the southern border — down from a peak of 144,116 in May of last year.

What to watch: Federal courts could still send Trump's wall of policies and programs tumbling, which some experts and officials fear could lead to another surge at the border in 2020.

What's next: Trump continues his slow campaign for a physical wall. The WashPost reports that he's "preparing to divert an additional $7.2 billion in [2020] Pentagon funding for border wall construction this year, five times what Congress authorized."