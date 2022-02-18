Sign up for our daily briefing

Migration to U.S.-Mexico border falls to lowest levels since 2021 surge

Stef W. Kight

Migrants from Central America walk exhausted along a country road as they continue the march towards the US border. Photo: Yahir Ceballos/picture alliance via Getty Images

The number of encounters between border officials and migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border fell last month to the lowest levels since last February when the surge began.

By the numbers: While it was the second-lowest monthly number on Biden's watch, the 154,000 migrant encounters last month was still abnormally high for the time of year. There were more border patrol arrests than any other January in over two decades, according to government data.

  • Fewer migrants from the Northern Triangle — Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador — attempted to cross the border last month, with the number falling below that of January 2019.
  • There were also fewer migrants traveling from "other" further away nations — a relatively new, major demographic.
The big picture: It's unclear yet whether the decline in border numbers will last.

  • The government has struggled to respond to massive numbers of people arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border over the past year. It has created both logistical and political nightmares for the president and his administration.
  • Early on, the government struggled to quickly move minors out of unsuitable border patrol facilities and was forced to quickly built temporary shelters along the border.
  • Recently, there have been unprecedented numbers of migrants traveling from further away nations in South America and elsewhere.
  • Administration officials have attempted to both distance themselves from the harsh immigration rhetoric of the former administration, while also warding off "open border" attacks from the right.

What to watch: The administration has continued to use a Trump-era policy called Title 42, despite outrage from Democrats and immigration advocates as well as a lawsuit threatening the use of the policy.

  • Title 42 cites the pandemic as reason for quickly turning back migrants who illegally cross the border without a chance for asylum.
  • The policy was used more than 78,000 times last month — also the lowest number since last February.
  • Mexicans were kicked back to Mexico 88% of the time under Title 42 last month. Migrants from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador were expelled 71% of the time, as opposed to just 5% of migrants from elsewhere.

Noah Garfinkel
55 mins ago - World

White House believes Russia is behind cyberattacks in Ukraine

General view of the port from a park on February 18, 2022 in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

The U.S. believes Russia is responsible for recent cyberattacks in Ukraine, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger said at the White House press briefing on Friday.

Why it matters: The U.S. has warned that Russian cyberattacks could precede or be coordinated in tandem with a military invasion. The targeting of Ukraine's defense ministry and several banks marked the largest denial-of-service attack in the country's history, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Canadian police arrest over 20 people in trucker protests

Police and a tow truck begin to clear demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2022

Ottawa police announced Friday it has arrested 21 people involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests, and has towed 21 vehicles.

The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.

Russell Contreras
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Not just the coasts and Southwest — Latinos are everywhere

Expand chart
Reproduced from Pew Research

The Houston area had the biggest bump in Latino residents while the rate of Latino population grew fastest in three North Dakota counties, according to a new study.

Why it matters: The Pew Research Center analysis shows where the U.S. Latino population was booming and shifting as it reached 62.1 million in 2020 — 18.7% of the total U.S. population.

