U.S. border draws migrants from Russia, Ukraine

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Migrants from South American countries, Cuba and Haiti — as well as more distant nations like Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and India — drove an uptick in traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border last month.
Why it matters: For years, most migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border have come from Mexico or the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. But last month, they were outnumbered by those making an even longer and more complicated trek to the United States.
By the numbers: The migrants making their way to the border included more than 2,000 Russians and 300 Ukrainians. Most arrived or were discovered at a legal port of entry in San Diego, California, according to the data.
- In mid-December, 18 Russian migrants were discovered in two vehicles that collided after a Border officer fired his gun to stop them from speeding through an inspection station at the San Diego port of entry, according to a release from Customs and Border Protection.
- The group included 11 adults and seven children. Two people were injured in the collision, and the use of force is being investigated.
- A third car also crossed the same port of entry that night with eight other Russian citizens who lacked the proper documents to enter the U.S.
More than 800 people from India also illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Yuma, Arizona, in December.
- And for the second month in a row, more than 500 migrants from Turkey crossed into El Paso, Texas.
What they're saying: The changes in demographics "speaks more to smuggler tactics than anything else," a CBP official told Axios. "They're running an illicit business and part of any business is growing your customer base."
- The official emphasized it's not the first time an unusual nationality group has come to the southwest border.
- More than 1,000 Romanians attempted to cross last May.
More broadly, Border Patrol agents arrested close to 53,000 migrants from Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Venezuela in December.
- That's more than those from the Northern Triangle, where the Biden administration has focused its efforts to address the "root causes" of migration.
- It's also a more than 10-fold increase from the fewer than 5,000 migrants arrested from these nations in December 2020, according to Department of Homeland Security data.
- After a brief but dramatic decline, migration by Cubans and Haitians has been rising again. The 15,000 apprehended in December was short of the number in September, after an earthquake and presidential assassination fueled a makeshift Haitian migrant camp that captured national attention.
- That said, it was more than any other month going back to at least October 2019.
What to watch: Mexico implemented new visa requirements last week for Venezuelan travelers passing through the country. Venezuelans were the second biggest group at the border — behind Mexicans — last month.
- The Biden administration hopes the new rules will slow the number of people arriving at the border, a second DHS official told Axios.