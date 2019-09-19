Former national security adviser John Bolton told a Manhattan event Wednesday that negotiations with North Korea and Iran are "doomed to failure" and a plan to invite the Taliban to Camp David ahead of the 9/11 anniversary was "disrespectful," Politico and CNN report.

Why it matters: It was already clear that Bolton had sharp disagreements with Trump during his time at the White House. But his reported comments at the private lunch are remarkable not just because they reveal how bitter Bolton's disputes with Trump were, but also because he seems willing to openly air them just days after leaving the White House.