John Bolton returns to PACs after leaving White House

Former national security adviser John Bolton resumed his old job Friday as the head of 2 political action committees and announced $10,000 donations to 5 Republican candidates running in 2020 after President Trump ousted him from the White House earlier this week, according to a press release.
- Axios' Margaret Talev emails: Without mentioning his concerns about Trump's penchant for meeting with rogue actors, Bolton said the John Bolton PAC and John Bolton Super PAC seek a "dependable U.S. national security policy, resting on constancy and resolve" and an understanding on the threats to the U.S. including from Iran and North Korea.