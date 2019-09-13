Stories

John Bolton returns to PACs after leaving White House

Then-national security advisor John Bolton during a meeting.
Then-national security advisor John Bolton during a meeting on Aug. 29, 2019. Photo: Yuri Oreshkin\TASS via Getty Images

Former national security adviser John Bolton resumed his old job Friday as the head of 2 political action committees and announced $10,000 donations to 5 Republican candidates running in 2020 after President Trump ousted him from the White House earlier this week, according to a press release.

  • Axios' Margaret Talev emails: Without mentioning his concerns about Trump's penchant for meeting with rogue actors, Bolton said the John Bolton PAC and John Bolton Super PAC seek a "dependable U.S. national security policy, resting on constancy and resolve" and an understanding on the threats to the U.S. including from Iran and North Korea.

Details: Bolton said his PACS are supporting:

  • Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.),
  • Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.),
  • Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.),
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)
  • Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).

Go deeper: Bolton's chaotic White House departure

John R. Bolton