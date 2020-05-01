49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Boeing declines government funding after raising $25B in bond deal

Orion Rummler

A factory where Boeing manufactures the 737 MAX airplane on April 29 in Renton, Washington. Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Boeing does not expect to seek aid from the federal government to offset losses exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, after selling $25 billion in bonds in the public market, the company said in a Thursday press release.

Flashback: Boeing sought $60 billion in federal aid for the aircraft industry, including suppliers, in March. The Treasury Department had set aside up to $17 billion for Boeing as part of its $2 trillion CARES rescue package, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

Details: The company's seven-part bond offering, which WSJ reports is "one of the largest-ever," includes maturities ranging from three to 40 years.

Background: Boeing's production shutdown in the aftermath of two fatal crashes last year had already caused forecasts for the company's GDP this year to shrink.

Thought bubble from Axios’ Joann Muller: The huge bond deal is a vote of confidence in Boeing’s staying power, despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Accepting federal aid would have been controversial, as Boeing already faced financial difficulties because of the grounding of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, prior to the pandemic. CEO David Calhoun also balked at the idea of giving the U.S. Treasury a stake in the company.

Go deeper: Coronavirus threatens to further delay return of Boeing's 737 MAX

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Updated 5 hours ago - Health
Sara Fischer

Amazon stock falls after tech giant forecasts billions in coronavirus spending

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon's stock was down nearly 5% in after-hours trading Thursday after the tech giant said that shareholders should expect coronavirus-related costs to eat up all the $4 billion in profits it would expect for Q2.

"If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small."
— Amazon said in a statement
5 hours ago - Economy & Business
Felix Salmon

Big Food is built to outlast smaller competitors

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Large farms, food processors and restaurant operators have much brighter prospects than their smaller counterparts grappling with the coronavirus crisis.

The big picture: They have access to capital markets, including the trillions of dollars being injected into the fixed-income markets by the Federal Reserve.

7 hours ago - Health