50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds to tour for national unity

Ursula Perano

Anda Chu/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds are planning a tour to promote national unity amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump said at Wednesday's White House press briefing.

The big picture: Some demonstration squadrons will fly in unison, while others will fly individually, in a mission titled "Operation America Strong," as the Washington Post first reported based on defense officials and a memo. The flights will not feature stunts, and will avoid passing regions where people might congregate to promote social distancing.

  • Congressional staffers have reportedly been briefed on the plan and Trump spoke in support of the idea at a press conference Wednesday.
  • Trump says the event will take place July 4.

What Trump's saying:

"When we want to win, we always win, sometimes we don't want to win and so we go standstill. That's not the way this country works. Operation America Strong was the idea of our great military men and women. The Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels who wanted to show support to the American medical workers who just like military members in a time of war are fiercely running toward the fight — I want to see those shows ... On July 4th, we will be doing what we had at the [National Mall], it was a tremendous success. 
"Our great military is operating at 100% during this crisis. Thousands of troops are deployed alongside of civilians and the hot spots as you know you see them all over."

Between the lines: The Trump administration has repeatedly used the military to display power and patriotism — but the move has previously previously drawn backlash. Trump's "Salute to America" last July 4 received criticism for transporting tanks onto the National Mall.

  • The squadrons' flights each coast a minimum of $60,000 per hour, per the Post.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond

Scoop: Biden's "four Cs" of Trump coronavirus criticism

Joe Biden speaks at an event in March in Delware. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Watch for Joe Biden and his surrogates to stand up a disciplined criticism of President Trump's coronavirus response around "the four Cs," per a campaign memo obtained by Axios: "Coverup." "Chaos." "Corporate favoritism." And "caving" to lobbyists.

Why it matters: The memo signals the presumptive Democratic nominee's intention to make Trump's handling of the pandemic a central attack and provides the first detailed look at how his campaign intends to do it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Nurses stage PPE protest outside White House

Registered nurses who are members of National Nurses United, protest in front of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A group of registered nurses rallied outside the White House Tuesday to read out the names of colleagues killed by the novel coronavirus and demand the mass production of personal protective equipment.

Why it matters: Medical institutions and governments are scrambling to stretch limited inventories amid a PPE shortage. The National Nurses United, the largest nurses union in the U.S., of which the protesting nurses are members, said in a statement "tens of thousands of health care workers nationwide" were infected with COVID-19 because of a lack of PPE.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Health
Stef W. KightAlayna Treene

Trump announces 60-day suspension on issuing green cards

President Trump announced Tuesday that he is issuing an executive order that will temporarily suspend some kinds of immigration to the U.S. for 60 days.

Details: The order will only apply to individuals seeking permanent residency. "In other words, those receiving green cards,” Trump said. It will not apply to those entering the U.S. on a temporary basis.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated Apr 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy