Bloomberg is launching a new entertainment-focused vertical called "Screentime," the company will announce on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Analysts expect that the global on-demand video market could reach around $100 billion in the next few years.

"It's an interesting time for Bloomberg to come in and capture this moment in the right way," says Crayton Harrison, managing editor of company's news coverage in the Americas. "We've reached a maturation phase in the industry."

"Our core mission is to chronicle capitalism, as our chief likes to say. There's going to be a lot of capitalism in this industry — more deals, more money changing hands, and we think we have new perspective to bring to this."

Details: Screentime will launch with several new products that will be anchored by Bloomberg talent across the U.S., Asia, and Europe, including:

A weekly entertainment newsletter, authored by media and entertainment reporter Lucas Shaw, that builds off of his current "Hollywood Torrent" newsletter.

A new "Pop Star Power Ranking," which lists the top 25 based on metrics from album sales to social media fandom.

A new integration across Bloomberg's Business of Sports podcast and Bloomberg's social channels.

Screentime's coverage will span four main pillars:

Television and movies Music and podcasting eSports and video games Influencers

Between the lines: The company has launched a number of new verticals that are similarly structured to Screentime — like "Hyperdrive" for auto and mobility industry, and "Prognosis" for healthcare — to help wrangle its 2,700 person newsroom.

The bottom line: Bloomberg, like other media companies, says its experiencing record readership and engagement amid the coronavirus.

March 2020 set a traffic record for Bloomberg.com at 100 million monthly unique visitors.

It also hit record content users on the Bloomberg Terminal, its premium data and breaking news subscription portal.

