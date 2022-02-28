Scoop: Bloomberg Industry Group union to stage demonstration

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The union for Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P. that houses Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting and Bloomberg Government, plans to stage a demonstration Monday to protest difficult negotiations with management over wages and telework, per a union organizer.

The big picture: Demonstrations and walkouts are becoming an increasingly common bargaining tactic for newsroom unions.

In December, BuzzFeed News union members staged a walkout the same day as BuzzFeed's SPAC IPO vote.

In November, The New York Times' products review site Wirecutter planned a five-day walkout during its busiest time of the year in an effort to get management to negotiate wage increases.

Details: Union organizers for Bloomberg Industry Group plan to hold a demonstration Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET to persuade management ahead of its union contract expiring Tuesday at midnight.

At this point in negotiations, union members think it's unlikely the two parties will reach a tentative agreement by that deadline.

Union organizers are planning to congregate in front of Bloomberg Industry Group's downtown Washington D.C. office with a bullhorn shouting chants. They will have a person dressed up as a huge dinosaur, which reflects one of the union's slogans: "Don't be a dinosaur. Pay what we're worth."

Dozens of union members are expected to participate in-person on Monday, according to a union member. Other Washington-Baltimore NewsGuild unions have been invited to participate as well, including the one for The Washington Post.

The demonstration will include some virtual components, including live-tweeting photos and videos from the event from the guild's Twitter account, and coordinated out-of-office messages for union members to support the demonstration.

The two big issues the union and management are fighting over are wages and telework accommodations.

The union is asking for wage increases, but says management is very reluctant to increase wages to meet inflation.

It also wants its telework policies to reflect long-term changes brought on by the pandemic, such as a more permanent guarantee of telework as an option.

"Usually this is the part where we're hammering out all of the hard parts around the agreement," a union organizer said. But conversations haven't made much progress.

"The only time they (management) listen to us is when we embarrass Michael Bloomberg," one union member said.

Catch up quick: Employees who work for the firm known today as Bloomberg Industry Group have been represented by The NewsGuild CWA since 1938. In 2011, Bloomberg L.P. bought what was then a professional services and research group called "BNA," which stood for Bureau of National Affairs, for around $990 million.

Bloomberg Industry Group's sister company, Bloomberg Media, is not unionized. Bloomberg Industry Group is based mostly in Washington D.C. and Arlington, Virginia.

What to watch: Telework and pandemic safety provisions have become a bigger part of union negotiations across the news industry amid the pandemic.