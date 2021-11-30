Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Wirecutter union to pay workers for missed overtime

Every member of the Wirecutter Union will be eligible to receive overtime pay from union organizers for the hours they missed working overtime during the union's Black Friday holiday strike, thanks to an outpouring of donations to support the union's walkout.

State of play: The Wirecutter union held a five-day walkout over the holiday weekend in protest of the New York Times' management's negotiations with its union.

  • The product reviews site, which was acquired by the New York Times in 2016, typically sees a boost in traffic over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Details: As of Tuesday morning, the union had raised nearly $43,000 from a GoFundMe page over the span of a week, far surpassing its $25,000 target. That money came from over 900 unique donors.

  • The union will "be able to provide funds to everyone who wants them due to the generosity of our supporters who donated so much more than our goal," said Sarah Kobos, a senior photo editor at Wirecutter and vice-chair of the union. "Any excess we have after that, we will be donating to other strike funds."

The big picture: The union is asking the Times for a $300,000 pay increase across the salaries of its 65-person department. "The fact that the Times is sitting on $1 billion (of cash) — it's a small ask," Kobos said.

  • Asked whether the boycott had impacted traffic to the Wirecutter, or subscription referrals, Kobos said she couldn't share metrics, but "I can only assume that it did affect things."
  • The Wirecutter added 10,000 net subscriptions in its first month behind a paywall, the Times said in early November.

What's next: The union's next bargaining date with management is set for December 6.

Yacob Reyes
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Amazon ordered to redo union vote in Alabama

A U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official on Monday called for a re-vote in a union election at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.

Why it matters: The move could set the stage for another organizing drive at the e-commerce giant, which has, so far, fought off unionizing efforts in the U.S.

Shawna Chen
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon to probe 2019 Syria strike after reports of dozens of civilian casualties

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a new investigation into a 2019 U.S. airstrike that killed around 80 people, including dozens of women and children in Syria, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The move comes after the Times reported this month that the Pentagon attempted to keep the strike and casualties under wraps, failing to investigate the decision behind it even after questions were raised internally.

Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

  1. Health: Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Omicron variant lifts Moderna's stock price — CDC strengthens COVID booster recommendation.
  2. Politics: Biden says fight against Omicron won't include "shutdowns or lockdowns."
  3. States: Federal court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states — NYC urges masks indoors "at all times" regardless of vaccination status — New York declares state of emergency amid concerns over Omicron.
  4. World: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating worldWHO warns against travel bans on southern African countries — First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
