Secretary of State Antony Tony Blinken will travel to Ukraine on Tuesday as the country faces an ongoing threat of Russian invasion.

Driving the news: Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as well as officials at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv to discuss contingency planning. He'll then travel to Berlin to meet German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and attend a meeting of the "Transatlantic Quad" — France, Germany, the U.K. and U.S.

The State Department said Blinken's trip is intended to reinforce the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's "sovereignty and territorial integrity," and is part of the administration's diplomatic efforts to seek de-escalation and ensure a "united approach" to Russia.

Germany has a key role to play in deterring Russia or responding to any invasion due to its significant economic relationship with Russia. It's unclear how far the new government in Berlin will be willing to push on sanctions.

A bipartisan group of senators visited Kyiv on Monday to show support and solidarity.

The big picture: Talks last week between Russia, U.S. and its European allies collapsed.

The Biden administration has accused Russia of trying to manufacture a pretext to invade Ukraine, which Moscow has denied.

