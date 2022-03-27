Blinken: U.S. has no strategy for regime change in Russia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States does not "have a strategy of regime change in Russia."

Driving the news: Blinken's remarks followed a speech by President Biden on Saturday during which the president said Russia's Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

The president meant that “Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” his secretary of state said during a press conference in Jerusalem.

What he's saying: “We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia, or anywhere else for that matter,” Blinken said.

“In this case, as in any case, it’s up to the people of the country in question. It’s up to the Russian people,” the secretary added.

The big picture: Biden's speech came on the last day of the president's trip to Europe, where he met with NATO allies and European Union leaders to offer support for Ukraine one month after Russia began its invasion.