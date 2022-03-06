Blinken: Ukraine has “continuity of government" plan if Zelensky is killed

Ukraine has a plan should President Volodymyr Zelensky be killed during the Russian invasion, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

Driving the news: “The Ukrainians have plans in place that I'm not going to talk about or get into any details on to make sure that there is what we would call continuity of government one way or another. And let me leave it at that,” Blinken said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Blinken praised Zelensky for his resolve over the last 10 days since the unprovoked Russian attack.

“The leadership that President Zelensky has shown, the entire government has shown is remarkable, they’ve been the embodiment of these incredibly brave Ukrainian people,” Blinken said.

