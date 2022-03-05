In photos: Blinken visits Polish-Ukraine border
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday met with his Ukrainian counterpart on Poland's border to discuss Western efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, Reuters reports.
Driving the news: "The entire world stands with Ukraine, just as I am standing here in Ukraine with my friend, my colleague," Blinken said, per Reuters.
- "I hope the people of Ukraine will be able to see this as a clear manifestation that we have friends who literally stand by us," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
- Kuleba also emphasized the need for international support to bring an end to the conflict and requested fighter jets and air defense systems.
- "If they continue to provide us with necessary weapons, the price will be lower. This will save many lives, many houses," he said.
The big picture: Blinken on Saturday also met with Poland's prime minister and foreign minister, and visited a center hosting Ukrainians who have crossed the border since Russia's invasion.
- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) also led a bipartisan delegation to the border of Poland and Ukraine.
- The lawmakers are meeting with Blinken, Ambassador Mark Brzezinski, Polish officials, USAID's Disaster Assistance Response Team and Ukrainian civil society activists, according to the committee.
