Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday met with his Ukrainian counterpart on Poland's border to discuss Western efforts to support Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: "The entire world stands with Ukraine, just as I am standing here in Ukraine with my friend, my colleague," Blinken said, per Reuters.

"I hope the people of Ukraine will be able to see this as a clear manifestation that we have friends who literally stand by us," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba also emphasized the need for international support to bring an end to the conflict and requested fighter jets and air defense systems.

"If they continue to provide us with necessary weapons, the price will be lower. This will save many lives, many houses," he said.

The big picture: Blinken on Saturday also met with Poland's prime minister and foreign minister, and visited a center hosting Ukrainians who have crossed the border since Russia's invasion.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) also led a bipartisan delegation to the border of Poland and Ukraine.

The lawmakers are meeting with Blinken, Ambassador Mark Brzezinski, Polish officials, USAID's Disaster Assistance Response Team and Ukrainian civil society activists, according to the committee.

In photos:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing. Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Antony Blinken meets with refugees at a refugee reception center at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa on March 5. Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Antony Blinken meets with refugees at a refugee reception center at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa on March 5. Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Antony Blinken and Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau give a press statement at the Bristol Hotel on March 5 in Rzeszow, Poland. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with the Congressional delegation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Rzeszów, Poland, on March 5. Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Antony Blinken speaks with members of Ukrainian Civil Society at the the Bristol Hotel on March 5 in Rzeszow, Poland. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Antony Blinken meets with members of the Ukrainian Civil Society in Rzeszów, Poland, on March 5. Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

