Zelensky pleads for fighter jets and Russian oil embargo in call with senators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with U.S. senators on a Zoom call Saturday to introduce an oil embargo on Russia and push Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to his country, according to multiple sources on the call.

Why it matters: Zelensky claimed that an oil embargo would be the most significant sanction the U.S. could impose — more significant than disconnecting Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system, which Western countries agreed to do last week.

The White House currently opposes a ban on Russian oil because it would cause disruptions to global energy markets, exacerbating inflation.

But pressure is growing in Congress — from both Democrats and Republicans — for the U.S. to take this step.

Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement after the meeting that he would do "all I can" to help the Biden administration facilitate the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine from Eastern European countries.

State of play: The meeting comes after Zelensky, in a harsh rebuke of NATO for refusing to establish a no-fly zone, said that Western countries are giving the "green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities."

Zelensky earlier this week said that if the U.S. and NATO do not establish a "no-fly" zone, they should provide Ukraine with warplanes to defend itself against Russia's aerial assault.

A proposed deal by the European Union that would have permitted Ukrainian pilots to fly used Russian fighter jets fell apart earlier this month, Politico reports.

What they're saying: "Senator [Mitch] McConnell and I along with the other members ... are working very hard in a bipartisan fashion to get all the assistance the administration has requested for the Ukrainian people," Schumer said during the meeting, according to his office.

"Together we will get that assistance of over $10 billion in economic, humanitarian and security assistance to the Ukrainian people quickly."

