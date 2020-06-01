1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Bill O'Reilly's show to air on conservative OTT network First News

Richard Drew / AP

Bill O’Reilly's show, "No Spin News," which currently airs on his website and across YouTube, will be broadcast twice daily on The First, a conservative digital television network that runs on several platforms, including ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV.

Why it matters: The Trump era has given rise to a number of newer, right-wing outlets, including The First, which leverage big names in conservative media to gain traction.

Details: The show will air twice daily at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET from Monday.

  • It will be the same show that O'Reilly currently produces, just broadcast on The First.
  • O’Reilly’s show, as well as other programming from the network, can be viewed for free on The First's owned and operated channels, as well as Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported video channel owned by ViacomCBS.
  • It will also be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group's streaming network STIRR, and DistroTV, a free streaming service.
  • The First network produces over 45 hours a week of original content, as well as rebroadcasted content, like "No Spin News."

Be smart: O'Reilly was forced out of Fox News in 2017 after being accused of sexual harassment. He's maintained a relationship with his loyal following, primarily through a fee-based membership-based access to his content.

  • Prior to exiting Fox, "The O'Reilly Factor" on Fox News was one of the highest-rated cable news broadcasts for years.

The big picture: The First, is one of a few networks bringing on big-name conservative talent to gain traction during the Trump era. It also added popular conservative pundit Dana Loesch to its daily lineup in January.

  • OANN (One America News Network) is another conservative networks that has risen during the Trump era. It's gotten special treatment by the White House during press briefings.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group hired a slew of conservative pundits last year to elevate its lineup.
  • Newsmax, a conservative outlet run by Trump ally Chris Ruddy, hired O'Reilly's right-hand producer at Fox last year. There were rumblings last year that it was looking to potentially hire former Fox News star Megyn Kelly.

Go deeper

Scott Rosenberg
1 hour ago - Technology

The technology of witnessing brutality

Charging Alabama state troopers pass by fallen demonstrators in Selma on March 7, 1965. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

The ways Americans capture and share records of racist violence and police misconduct keep changing, but the pain of the underlying injustices they chronicle remains a stubborn constant.

Driving the news: After George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked wide protests, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, “Thank God a young person had a camera to video it."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
1 hour ago - Health

Lessons from the lockdown — and what comes next

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

We are nowhere near finished with the coronavirus, but the next phases of our response will — if we do it right — be more targeted and risk-based than the sweeping national lockdown we’re now emerging from.

Why it matters: Our experience battling this new virus has taught us a lot about what does and doesn’t work. We’ll have to apply those lessons rigorously, and keep adapting, if we have any hope of containing the virus and limiting the number of deaths from here on out.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd protests: Unrest continues for 6th night across U.S.

A protest near the White House on Sunday night. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Most external lights at the White House were turned off late Sunday as the D.C. National Guard was deployed and authorities fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters nearby, per the New York Times.

What's happening: It's one of several tense, late-night standoffs between law enforcement and demonstrators in the United States over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow