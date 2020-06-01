Bill O'Reilly's show to air on conservative OTT network First News
Richard Drew / AP
Bill O’Reilly's show, "No Spin News," which currently airs on his website and across YouTube, will be broadcast twice daily on The First, a conservative digital television network that runs on several platforms, including ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV.
Why it matters: The Trump era has given rise to a number of newer, right-wing outlets, including The First, which leverage big names in conservative media to gain traction.
Details: The show will air twice daily at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET from Monday.
- It will be the same show that O'Reilly currently produces, just broadcast on The First.
- O’Reilly’s show, as well as other programming from the network, can be viewed for free on The First's owned and operated channels, as well as Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported video channel owned by ViacomCBS.
- It will also be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group's streaming network STIRR, and DistroTV, a free streaming service.
- The First network produces over 45 hours a week of original content, as well as rebroadcasted content, like "No Spin News."
Be smart: O'Reilly was forced out of Fox News in 2017 after being accused of sexual harassment. He's maintained a relationship with his loyal following, primarily through a fee-based membership-based access to his content.
- Prior to exiting Fox, "The O'Reilly Factor" on Fox News was one of the highest-rated cable news broadcasts for years.
The big picture: The First, is one of a few networks bringing on big-name conservative talent to gain traction during the Trump era. It also added popular conservative pundit Dana Loesch to its daily lineup in January.
- OANN (One America News Network) is another conservative networks that has risen during the Trump era. It's gotten special treatment by the White House during press briefings.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group hired a slew of conservative pundits last year to elevate its lineup.
- Newsmax, a conservative outlet run by Trump ally Chris Ruddy, hired O'Reilly's right-hand producer at Fox last year. There were rumblings last year that it was looking to potentially hire former Fox News star Megyn Kelly.