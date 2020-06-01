Bill O'Reilly's show to air on conservative OTT network First News

Bill O’Reilly's show, "No Spin News," which currently airs on his website and across YouTube, will be broadcast twice daily on The First, a conservative digital television network that runs on several platforms, including ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV.

Why it matters: The Trump era has given rise to a number of newer, right-wing outlets, including The First, which leverage big names in conservative media to gain traction.

Details: The show will air twice daily at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET from Monday.

It will be the same show that O'Reilly currently produces, just broadcast on The First.

O’Reilly’s show, as well as other programming from the network, can be viewed for free on The First's owned and operated channels, as well as Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported video channel owned by ViacomCBS.

It will also be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group's streaming network STIRR, and DistroTV, a free streaming service.

The First network produces over 45 hours a week of original content, as well as rebroadcasted content, like "No Spin News."

Be smart: O'Reilly was forced out of Fox News in 2017 after being accused of sexual harassment. He's maintained a relationship with his loyal following, primarily through a fee-based membership-based access to his content.

Prior to exiting Fox, "The O'Reilly Factor" on Fox News was one of the highest-rated cable news broadcasts for years.

The big picture: The First, is one of a few networks bringing on big-name conservative talent to gain traction during the Trump era. It also added popular conservative pundit Dana Loesch to its daily lineup in January.