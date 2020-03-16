Bill de Blasio visits gym hours ahead of New York coronavirus shutdown

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio visited his preferred Brooklyn gym on Monday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would enact a series of closures, including gyms, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, per CNN's Andrew Kaczynski.

Why it matters: De Blasio faced widespread criticism on social media for failing to set an example for citizens as public health experts urged Americans to "hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing."

What he's saying:

"The YMCA has been a huge part of his and his family's life, like it has been for a lot of New Yorkers. It's clear that's about to change and before that, the mayor wanted to visit a place that keeps him grounded one last time. That doesn't change the fact that he is working around the clock to ensure the safety of New Yorkers. After today, gyms will close and he will no longer be visiting the YMCA for the foreseeable future."