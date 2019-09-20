Bill de Blasio drops out of 2020 presidential race

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The big picture: De Blasio gained recognition over the years for his progressive policies, but also drew criticism for focusing on his national profile more than the city he was elected to serve. Throughout the campaign, New York City issues came to the forefront, including when protestors infiltrated the second debate to demand he fire New York police officer Daniel Pantaleo over the 2014 killing of Eric Garner.