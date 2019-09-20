Stories

Bill de Blasio drops out of 2020 presidential race

Bill de Blasio.
Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The big picture: De Blasio gained recognition over the years for his progressive policies, but also drew criticism for focusing on his national profile more than the city he was elected to serve. Throughout the campaign, New York City issues came to the forefront, including when protestors infiltrated the second debate to demand he fire New York police officer Daniel Pantaleo over the 2014 killing of Eric Garner.

  • At the time of his announcement, 76% of registered voters in New York did not think de Blasio should run for president, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.
  • De Blasio managed to pull off a few standout moments, including when he came out in support of the Paycheck Fairness Act and the Amateur Sports Act, which guarantee equal pay and resources in sports, regardless of gender.

President Trump quickly responded to the news on Twitter:

  • Real Clear Politics' 2020 polling aggregator had de Blasio at the bottom of the pack of serious candidates at the time of his departure from the race — at 0.2%.

