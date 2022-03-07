Bill Barr says he will vote for Trump if he's GOP nominee in 2024

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview with NBC's "TODAY" that he would find it "hard for me to conceive" a scenario in which he would not vote for the Republican nominee, even if it's former President Donald Trump.

Driving the news: Barr, who lead the DOJ during the Trump administration, has become a critic of the former president. However, he said that he considers Democrats "progressive agenda" to be the biggest threat to the U.S., and he would vote for whoever gets the GOP nomination.

What he's saying: "I certainly have made it clear, I don't think he should be our nominee and I'm going to, you know, support somebody else for the nomination," Barr said.

When asked if he had to choose between Trump and whoever is running on the Democratic party's side, Barr added that "because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic party, it's inconceivable to me that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee."

"It's hard to project what the facts are going to turn out to be three years hence, as of now, it's hard for me to conceive that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee."

What we're watching: Barr's book, "One Damn Thing After Another," about his time serving as attorney general for Trump and for former President George H.W. Bush, is set to be released on Tuesday.

