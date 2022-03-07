Scoop: Trump trashes Barr in rant to Lester Holt

Former President Trump rants against Bill Barr, his former attorney general, in a three-page letter to "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, who interviewed Barr about his new book, "One Damn Thing After Another," out tomorrow.

Why it matters: You have to read this letter, obtained exclusively by Axios, to fully appreciate Trump’s mindset heading into 2024.

Driving the news: Trump said he was attaching a report about supposed election corruption, as if Lester Holt would be super-interested in it. He said Barr is now “groveling to the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve.”

Context: Barr told Holt in an interview that Trump became "very angry" when the attorney general told him that there was no evidence the 2020 election was rigged

"I told him that all this stuff was bulls--t ... about election fraud," Barr said. "It was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was. And he started asking me about different theories and ... I was able to tell him that 'this is wrong because of this.'"

He added that Trump never really understood "the role of the Department of Justice [and] to some extent, you know, the president's role."

What they're saying: "I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow, and very boring," Trump wrote in his letter to Holt.

