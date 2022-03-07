Scoop: Trump trashes Barr in rant to Lester Holt
Former President Trump rants against Bill Barr, his former attorney general, in a three-page letter to "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, who interviewed Barr about his new book, "One Damn Thing After Another," out tomorrow.
Why it matters: You have to read this letter, obtained exclusively by Axios, to fully appreciate Trump’s mindset heading into 2024.
Driving the news: Trump said he was attaching a report about supposed election corruption, as if Lester Holt would be super-interested in it. He said Barr is now “groveling to the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve.”
Context: Barr told Holt in an interview that Trump became "very angry" when the attorney general told him that there was no evidence the 2020 election was rigged
- "I told him that all this stuff was bulls--t ... about election fraud," Barr said. "It was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was. And he started asking me about different theories and ... I was able to tell him that 'this is wrong because of this.'"
- He added that Trump never really understood "the role of the Department of Justice [and] to some extent, you know, the president's role."
What they're saying: "I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow, and very boring," Trump wrote in his letter to Holt.