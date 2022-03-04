Bill Barr: Trump became furious when told election fraud claims were "bulls**t"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview with NBC News that former President Trump became "very angry" when Barr told him that there was no evidence the 2020 election was rigged.

The big picture: Barr also responded to accusations that he was "a toady" for Trump by acting as his personal lawyer, saying he wasn't one because "I tried to take every issue that came to me and decide it what I thought was the right thing."

He added that Trump never really understood "the role of the Department of Justice [and] to some extent, you know, the president's role."

What he's saying: "I told him that all this stuff was bulls--t ... about election fraud," Barr said. "It was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was. And he started asking me about different theories and ... I was able to tell him that 'this is wrong because of this.'"

Trump "was obviously getting very angry about this, so I said, 'Look, I understand you're upset with me and I'm perfectly happy to tender my resignation, and then ... he slapped the desk and he said, 'Accepted. Accepted ... Go home. Don't go back to your office. Go home. You're done.'"

Trump announced on Dec. 14, 2020, that Barr was resigning from his position.

Trump said in a letter to NBC News that he was the one who requested Barr's resignation, not the other way around.

Don't forget: There is no evidence that suggests that the 2020 presidential election results are fraudulent.

What's next: The full interview is scheduled to air on Sunday night.