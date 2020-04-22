1 hour ago - Health

Bill Barr vows to act against stay-at-home orders that go "too far"

Rebecca Falconer

Attorney General Bill Barr at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC., in March: Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt stay-at-home orders are "disturbingly close to house arrest." And he warned of Department of Justice legal action against leaders who "impinge on either civil rights or on the national commerce."

The big picture: Barr said restrictions were adopted to slow the coronavirus spread, but "we are seeing that these are bending the curve," so there must now be a more targeted approach. He added the DOJ is looking at lockdowns. "If we think one goes too far, we initially try to jawbone the governors into rolling them back or adjusting them," Barr said. "If they're not and people bring lawsuits, we file statement of interest and side with the plaintiffs." The DOJ did just that in a Mississippi case, resulting in the local mayor reversing a drive-in churches ban.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United States surpassed 45,000 early Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 825,000 people and over 75,500 have recovered from the virus in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 4.1 million tests have been conducted.

Sara Fischer

Local media outlets launch during the coronavirus pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Local newsrooms have been hit hard by the crisis over the past month, but several are planning expansions that can provide a much-needed shot of optimism for the industry.

Driving the news: McClatchy plans to launch a new digital local news outlet called "The Longmont Leader" this spring, serving the residents of Longmont, Colorado, executives tell Axios. 6AM City, a local newsletter company, is planning expansions to new cities.

