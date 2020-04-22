Attorney General Bill Barr told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt stay-at-home orders are "disturbingly close to house arrest." And he warned of Department of Justice legal action against leaders who "impinge on either civil rights or on the national commerce."

The big picture: Barr said restrictions were adopted to slow the coronavirus spread, but "we are seeing that these are bending the curve," so there must now be a more targeted approach. He added the DOJ is looking at lockdowns. "If we think one goes too far, we initially try to jawbone the governors into rolling them back or adjusting them," Barr said. "If they're not and people bring lawsuits, we file statement of interest and side with the plaintiffs." The DOJ did just that in a Mississippi case, resulting in the local mayor reversing a drive-in churches ban.

