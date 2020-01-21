Big Tech's enormous access to patients' health data

It's not just Google — Amazon, IBM and Microsoft have also struck deals with hospitals across the country to gain access to patient data, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Why it matters: It reveals just how expansive the relationship between tech companies and hospitals has become — and lawmakers have taken notice.
Details: There's no evidence of wrongdoing; hospitals can share patient data as long as they follow federal law.
- The deals have the potential to yield information and products valuable to patients.
- For example, Microsoft is partnering with Providence, a large hospital system, to create oncology algorithms using doctor's notes in medical records.
The big picture: "Digitizing patients' medical histories, laboratory results and diagnoses has created a booming market in which tech giants are looking to store and crunch data, with potential for groundbreaking discoveries and lucrative products," WSJ writes.
- Hospitals can also benefit financially from the deals, some of which include intellectual property rights for the hospitals' contributions to new products.
