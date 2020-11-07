Biden wins Pennsylvania, AP projects

Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, AP projects

Why it matters: The massive victory pushes Biden over the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency.

The big picture: With Pennsylvania in hand, Biden no longer needs to win outstanding swing states like Nevada, Georgia or Arizona — a state that has been declared for Biden by the AP and Fox News, but which the Trump campaign and other networks insist is still too close to call.

Pennsylvania has been at the center of attention this election due to its significant number of mail-in ballots, which officials were not allowed to start counting until Election Day. Trump won the state by less than a point in 2016.

On Wednesday morning, Trump had a lead of over 11% in Pennsylvania thanks to the strong turnout of his supporters during in-person voting. Over the next 36 hours, that lead narrowed bit by bit, as mail-in ballots overwhelmingly favoring Biden continued to be reported.

Go deeper: Follow along with Axios' full live coverage