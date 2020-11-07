Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden: "We’re going to win this race"

Joe Biden. Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden said late Friday that while "we don't have a final declaration of victory yet," vote counts across the U.S. "tell us a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race."

Why it matters: Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat President Trump, according to AP projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for the former vice president.

  • Biden is currently in the lead in the key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada as vote counting continued.

What he's saying: "Look at the national numbers. We're going to win this race with a clear majority of the nation behind us," Biden said. "We've gotten over 74 million votes ... That's more than any presidential ticket has ever gotten in the history of the United States of America," Biden said, with Sen. Kamala Harris by his side.

  • "Vote tallies on TV moves very slow. As slow as it goes it can be numbing, but never forget the tallies aren't just numbers. They represent votes and voters, men and women who exercised their fundamental right to have their voice heard."
  • "What's becoming clearer each hour is that a record number of Americans of all races, faiths, religions chose change over more of the same. They've given us a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change, systemic racism."
  • "They made it clear. They want the country to come together, not continue to it pull apart. The people spoke."
  • "While we're waiting for the final results, I want people to know that we're not waiting to get the work done."
  • Biden said he knows "tensions are high. They can be high after a tough election. One like we've had, but we need to remember to remain calm and let the process work out."
  • "Democracy works. Your vote will be counted. I don't care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen."

Go deeper: Biden's nearly insurmountable math

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  5. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Both Georgia Senate seats are heading to a runoff

David Perdue, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, Kelly Loeffler. Photo: Getty Images

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) will go to a Jan. 5 runoff contest after failing to win 50% of the popular vote in the race against Democrat Jon Ossoff, AP reports.

Why it matters: No winner has been declared in either of Georgia's two Senate battles, which means we likely won’t know which party will hold the Senate majority until 2021.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow