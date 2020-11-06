Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden's nearly insurmountable math

Joe Biden waves to a crowd outside The Queen theater in Wilmington yesterday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden has nearly insurmountable math on his side, as the stunningly close count continued all day.

The state of play: Network morning shows stayed live as long as 1 p.m. ET, with the nation's news machinery poised to resolve Election week.

  • Pennsylvania, where Biden is ahead by just under 15,000 counted votes, could be the ballgame: If he wins there, he's president-elect.
  • NBC's Chuck Todd gave a window into decision-desk thinking when he said on the extended "Today" show, just before 11 a.m., that the network had over 90% confidence Biden would win Pennsylvania — but needed to be at 99.5%.

After multiple decision desks call the race for Biden, expect him and Sen. Kamala Harris to appear and publicly establish themselves as the victors — no matter what President Trump is saying, Axios' Alexi McCammond reports from Biden HQ in Wilmington, Del.

  • The two were expected to speak as soon as 8 p.m. ET tonight.

The event site — a Wilmington parking lot bedecked with American flags — buzzed with microphone checks and Secret Service activity.

  • Harris will introduce Biden, and aides said she'll keep it short — this is Biden's moment, after his third presidential run.
  • Biden is expected to hit familiar themes from his campaign: uniting the country, restoring the soul of the nation and moving past partisanship.

Trump stayed out of sight, with a few tweets. His campaign released a statement in his name that sounded like a concession, although past performance suggests that tone may not last long.

  • "We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election," Trump said in the statement. "This is about the integrity of our entire election process."
  • "We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law," he concluded. "I will never give up fighting for you and our nation."

The Trump campaign said it's confident the president will ultimately pull out a victory in Arizona, including in Maricopa County, the state's most populous area, AP reported.

  • But he would also need to win most of the other remaining battlegrounds.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  4. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  5. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Glen JohnsonHans Nichols
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A 50-50 Senate: Democrats in power but not control

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, he could end up with a 50-50 Senate split — an outcome giving Democrats formal control of the upper chamber but also empowering individual senators greatly and requiring a procedural feat to abolish the 60-vote filibuster rule.

Why it matters: A President Biden would need a Senate majority to make good on many of his campaign promises.

Stef W. Kight
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's odds of winning through a recount are nearly impossible

Data: FairVote; Table: Axios Visuals

The Trump campaign says it will seek recounts in several key states, but that's highly unlikely to change the outcome.

Why it matters: Statewide recounts have historically only changed electoral margins by an average 430 votes, according to the nonpartisan election reform group FairVote. Joe Biden's lead in several states is thin, but it's not that thin.

