A week into the job, President Biden's White House medical team has administered the coronavirus vaccine to several hundred staffers — and aims to vaccinate all in-person staff over the next few weeks, officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The new administration is ramping up steps to protect President Biden and all staff working inside the White House complex. The administration is also requiring daily employee COVID tests and N95 masks at all times.

Details: Emails to White House staffers began going out earlier this month with the subject line, "Invitation to receive COVID-19 Vaccination."

The emails reflect recent guidance to staff around the new administration's tight COVID-19 protocols.

What they're saying: "As we announced last month, approximately three dozen incoming members of the senior staff, national security team and incoming cabinet nominees received their first dose in early January," White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz told Axios.