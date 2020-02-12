5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Warren disappoint in New Hampshire primary

Ursula Perano

Biden: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. Warren: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to finish in fifth place in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, AP projects, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 4th.

Why it matters: The 2020 race has long been a four-way fight that includes Sens. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been inching upward.

  • Klobuchar seems likely to finish in the top three Tuesday night.

Between the lines: Biden saw the writing on the wall in New Hampshire. Expecting a low performance in the state, he opted instead to head to South Carolina Tuesday, where he's the longstanding frontrunner.

  • But his lede has been shrinking. While he once had a 31-point lead in South Carolina, Post and Courier/Change Research poll from Feb. 2 showed him still in first, but with only a five-point lead on Sanders (25%/20%).

And Warren isn't out of the woods either. Although she's set to come in a fourth Tuesday, she was expected to do better in the first-in-the-nation primary. Her home state of Massachusetts and New Hampshire share media markets, and she had geographically advantageous name recognition.

  • But Sanders, whose home state of Vermont also neighbors New Hampshire, shared the same advantage.

