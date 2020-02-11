Worried 2020 campaigns jump ahead to South Carolina
Joe Biden campaigning in South Carolina in November. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Campaigns are already deploying staff, surrogates and even the candidates themselves to South Carolina to get a jump start on what many view as the most important of the early-voting states.
What's happening: Symone Sanders, a senior advisor on Joe Biden's campaign, spent yesterday in the Palmetto State doing TV hits, and canvassing across the state to rally black voters ahead of the Feb. 29 primary.
- Pete Buttigieg's campaign says he'll be in South Carolina later this week before heading to Nevada, where the caucuses are Feb. 22. It's expecting Quentin Hart — the African American mayor of Waterloo, Iowa — to head to South Carolina to stump for Pete.
- Tom Steyer left New Hampshire to spend the day before its primary campaigning in South Carolina, where he's already dumped millions of dollars into his operation.
- Elizabeth Warren's team had surrogate Sheriff Steve Tompkins of Massachusetts in South Carolina last weekend, as well as Black Womxn For — a group of 100 black women activists — while she spends time in New Hampshire.
The state of play: Biden once had a 31-point lead in South Carolina. A (Charleston) Post and Courier/Change Research poll out Feb. 2 shows him still in first, but with a five-point lead on Bernie Sanders (25%/20%).
- Tom Steyer was in third (18%).