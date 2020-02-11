1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Worried 2020 campaigns jump ahead to South Carolina

Alexi McCammond

Joe Biden campaigning in South Carolina in November. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Campaigns are already deploying staff, surrogates and even the candidates themselves to South Carolina to get a jump start on what many view as the most important of the early-voting states.

What's happening: Symone Sanders, a senior advisor on Joe Biden's campaign, spent yesterday in the Palmetto State doing TV hits, and canvassing across the state to rally black voters ahead of the Feb. 29 primary.

  • Pete Buttigieg's campaign says he'll be in South Carolina later this week before heading to Nevada, where the caucuses are Feb. 22. It's expecting Quentin Hart — the African American mayor of Waterloo, Iowa — to head to South Carolina to stump for Pete. 
  • Tom Steyer left New Hampshire to spend the day before its primary campaigning in South Carolina, where he's already dumped millions of dollars into his operation.
  • Elizabeth Warren's team had surrogate Sheriff Steve Tompkins of Massachusetts in South Carolina last weekend, as well as Black Womxn For — a group of 100 black women activists — while she spends time in New Hampshire.

The state of play: Biden once had a 31-point lead in South Carolina. A (Charleston) Post and Courier/Change Research poll out Feb. 2 shows him still in first, but with a five-point lead on Bernie Sanders (25%/20%).

  • Tom Steyer was in third (18%).

Go deeper

Orion RummlerAlexi McCammondMargaret Talev

Biden targets Buttigieg on race

Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders debate in Sept. 2019 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden released an attack ad on former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg Saturday that disparaged Buttigieg for firing South Bend’s first black police chief, which Buttigieg claims he was pressured by federal prosecutors to do.

Driving the news: Democratic candidates held an extensive discussion on race in New Hampshire's debate on Friday. Buttigieg said he "took a lot of heat for discussing systemic racism" with his police department, and Biden said politicians should "stop taking the black community for granted."

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

DNC's new debate rules open the door for Bloomberg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former VP Joe Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic debate scheduled for Feb. 19 in Las Vegas, just before the Nevada caucus, will eliminate the requirement that candidates onstage have a specific number of donors, AP reports.

Why it matters: That decision could open the stage to billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who has been self-funding his campaign.

Go deeperArrowJan 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders rises to No. 1 in first post-Iowa national poll

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the 2020 pack while former Mayor Michael Bloomberg has surged to third, a national poll by Quinnipiac showed Monday.

By the numbers: Quinnipac found Sanders with 25%, former Vice President Joe Biden with 17%, Bloomberg with 15%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 14%, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 10% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 4%. No other candidate polled above 2%.

Go deeperArrow11 hours ago - Politics & Policy