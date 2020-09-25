Biden pushes unity message in new TV wave

Via Joe Biden for President

A fresh Joe Biden ad, "New Start," signals an effort by his campaign to make unity a central theme, underscoring a new passage in his stump speech that says he won't be a president just for Democrats but for all Americans.

What he's saying: The ad — which began Friday night, and is a follow-up to "Fresh Start" — draws from a Biden speech earlier in the week in Manitowoc, Wisconsin:

I don’t pledge allegiance to red states of America or blue states of America — I pledge allegiance to the United States of America. I’m gonna fight as hard for those who supported me as those who did not support me. We have a chance to put [the] anger and division [that] have overtaken this country behind us. And we can.

The ad will be on national cable and in 13 battleground states (broadcast and digital): Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Biden campaign says is spent $65 million on TV last week.

See "New Start."

A second ad, "Wipe Out," will run in the same states but target seniors, as a follow-up to previous Biden ads about Social Security.

"If I'm your president," Biden says, "we're gonna protect Social Security and Medicare. You have my word."

See "Wipe Out."