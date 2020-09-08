Joe Biden today launches an ad, "Fresh Start," in which a narrator says over a clip of President Trump brandishing the Bible, plus a glimpse of Charlottesville: "This is our chance to put the darkness of the last four years behind us."

"And start fresh in America. ... We've had four years of a president who brings out the worst in America. Isn't it time we had a president who brought out the best?"

The ad will run in all the core battleground states — Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio — and national cable. It's all part of $47 million Biden will spend this week across TV and digital.

Between the lines: The ad amplifies themes from Biden's speech in Pittsburgh last week, when he said Trump "fans the flames" of America's street violence.

Bonus: Today, Biden also launches this 30-second ad, "Sacred," aimed at seniors. Biden says: "For our seniors, Social Security is a sacred obligation." See the ad.