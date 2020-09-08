25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Biden's "fresh start"

Mike Allen

Joe Biden today launches an ad, "Fresh Start," in which a narrator says over a clip of President Trump brandishing the Bible, plus a glimpse of Charlottesville: "This is our chance to put the darkness of the last four years behind us."

  • "And start fresh in America. ... We've had four years of a president who brings out the worst in America. Isn't it time we had a president who brought out the best?"

The ad will run in all the core battleground states — Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

  • Plus Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio — and national cable.
  • It's all part of $47 million Biden will spend this week across TV and digital.

Between the lines: The ad amplifies themes from Biden's speech in Pittsburgh last week, when he said Trump "fans the flames" of America's street violence.

Bonus: Today, Biden also launches this 30-second ad, "Sacred," aimed at seniors. Biden says: "For our seniors, Social Security is a sacred obligation." See the ad.

Alexi McCammond
Sep 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden aiming ads at military families

Joe Biden giving a speech in Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is seizing on new accusations about President Trump insulting veterans, investing heavily in ads to sway voters around military bases in five swing states.

Driving the news: "Protect Our Troops," an ad that debuted earlier this year highlighting Biden's family connections to the U.S. military and plans to support troops, will relaunch this week as part of a $47 million ad buy across TV, digital and radio.

Erica Pandey
Economy & Business

Corporate America's coronavirus trust crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Companies around the world are trying to solve the back-to-work puzzle — but few workers trust their bosses to make the right decisions.

  • By the numbers: Just 14% of employees trust CEOs or senior managers to lead the return to work, according to an Edelman survey. Only half believe their offices are safe.
  • Between the lines: There's little consensus regarding which safety measures are needed for people to return to offices. Only about half of Americans think that masks and social distancing should be mandated, and even fewer think that temperature checks and plastic dividers are necessary.
  • Looking ahead: Many CEOs are looking for a vaccine before reopening workplaces, but 42% of Americans say they're either unsure or determined not to take a vaccine.

Why it matters: "This return to workplace is huge for business, if done safely and well," says Edelman Global CEO Richard Edelman. "If not, you’ll have a 2008 moment, when trust in business was really diminished."

Workers also expect their bosses to take a stand against systemic racism, per another new Edelman report.

  • 61% of American expect corporations to publicly speak out against racial injustice.
  • But while 62% trust small businesses to do so, only 43% feel the same way about large companies.
  • Still, people have placed far more trust in companies to respond to racial injustice (71%) than in the government (36%).

The bottom line: Between navigating the return to work and responding to racial justice protests, businesses have an opportunity to distinguish themselves to workers and consumers alike.

Scott Rosenberg
Technology

Why tech couldn't save us from COVID

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Tech's biggest, richest companies have proved powerless to help stop or stem the pandemic — largely because the companies' own products have destabilized the public sphere.

The big picture: When the greatest public health disaster of our lifetimes hit, the industry, despite earnest efforts, found that the information environment it had shaped via the internet and social media was profoundly vulnerable to misinformation, partisan division, ignorance and fraud.

