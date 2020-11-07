Joe Biden wins Nevada, AP projects

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Joe Biden. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden has won Nevada, a battleground state that has swung increasingly to Democrats in recent elections, AP projects.
Why it matters: Biden collected the state's six electoral votes and was declared the winner of the presidential election on Saturday morning, defeating President Trump.
- Hillary Clinton won Nevada by 2.4% in 2016.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.