2020 attention tracker: Biden succeeding in making it about Trump

Even after emerging from his Delaware basement, Joe Biden has consumed less and less of the national conversation while his polling lead over President Trump has swelled, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: Trump's punches aren't landing. Biden is avoiding heightened scrutiny while Trump absorbs the blowback for his responses to national crises.

Flashback: During this period of the campaign in 2016, social media interactions (likes, comments, shares) on stories about Hillary Clinton continued to climb, nearly doubling from April to July — even before the party conventions began. Biden's have plunged.

  • It was also during this time that "Crooked Hillary" saw the most momentum, according to Google Trends data. It peaked in June and saw another spike during the DNC in Philadelphia in late July.

The big picture: The trends speak to Trump's struggles to effectively brand Biden. He has at turns tried to label Biden as corrupt, senile, toothless and a tool for the "radical left".

  • Biden has been able to grow his lead by keeping the focus on Trump — a job made easier by the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

By the numbers: Since emerging from his home on Memorial Day for the first time since mid-March, Biden's interactions have continued to drop while his lead in the national polling average has climbed. It jumped from 5.6 points on the holiday to 8.7 points now, per the RealClearPolitics average.

Between the lines: It's not like Biden is becoming more popular. Trump is just becoming less popular.

  • Biden's favorable ratings have held steady at 45% since March, per Quinnipiac polling.
  • Trump's have fallen from 39% to 34% since March.

The bottom line: As long as Trump remains on the defensive — parrying attacks about the health situation, a bleak economy and a backlash against his handling of race relations — the harder it will be for him to get any of his Biden attacks to stick.

Focus group: Pennsylvania swing voters look to shake-up for stability

Some swing voters in Erie, Pa., tell us they're gravitating to Joe Biden — less as a change agent than as a path back to stability, and to restoring the national respect they feel has been lost under President Trump.

The big picture: This was the first time in 16 of our monthly Engagious/Schlesinger swing-voter focus groups that more participants opposed Trump than supported him.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 15,762,392 — Total deaths: 640,278 — Total recoveries — 9,123,433Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 4,113,420 — Total deaths: 145,556 — Total recoveries: 1,261,624 — Total tested: 49,838,094Map.
  3. Politics: Republicans take COVID cues from Trump — The president's pandemic cues.
  4. States: Vermont becomes 31st state to enact face covering mandate — D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states.
The president's pandemic cues


President Trump's words and actions have shaped Republicans' perceptions and behavior on everything from wearing face masks to worrying about economic collapse, in an analysis of our Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index since the pandemic began.

Why it matters: When Trump talks, his base listens. That carries profound implications for efforts to limit the spread in the U.S., especially when he contradicts public health officials or state and local leaders.

