Biden welcomes Trump wearing mask in public but warns "it’s not enough"

Joe Biden commended President Trump on Tuesday for choosing to wear a mask in public, but he quickly pivoted to arguing how the move shows just how bad the coronavirus crisis has gotten under Trump's leadership.

Why it matters: By leveling his charge at the top of speech on his $2 trillion plan to combat climate change, Biden sought to keep the focus on Trump’s personal and policy responses to the coronavirus. "Mr. President, ‘open everything now” isn’t a strategy for success, it’s barely a slogan," Biden said.

What he's saying:

"We're still a country in crisis. The pandemic has affected more than 3 million Americans. It has cost more than 135,000 lives and climbing. And it shows no signs of slowing down. ... It's gotten bad enough that even Donald Trump finally decided to wear a mask in public. I'm glad he made the shift. Mr. President, it's not enough. We won't be able to turn the corner and get the American people back to work safely without presidential leadership. ... Mr. President, please listen to your public health experts instead of denigrating them. Do your job, Mr. President."
— Joe Biden

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 13,177,855 — Total deaths: 574,793 — Total recoveries — 7,303,490Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,397,069 — Total deaths: 136,117 — Total recoveries: 1,031,939 — Total tested: 41,004,275Map.
  4. Public health: Four former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk — CDC director: U.S. could get coronavirus "under control" in 4–8 weeks if all wear masks.
Trump deflects on why Black people are killed by police: "And so are white people"

Asked by CBS News' Catherine Herridge on Tuesday why Black Americans are still dying at the hands of police, President Trump responded: "And so are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask."

Why it matters: A 2018 study found that Black men are about 3.5 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement than their white counterparts.

Behind the gun sales spike

Gun sales in America have surged since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 7.8 million background checks run for firearm purchases between March and June.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what's driving the sales, around 40% of which are by first-time buyers, with Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson.