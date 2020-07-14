Biden to push for $2 trillion clean energy spending boost

Joe Biden's expansion of his energy platform will call for investing $2 trillion over four years on climate-friendly sources and a mandate to fully decarbonize U.S. power by 2035, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Tuesday's rollout will provide specifics on the long-anticipated plan to move his platform further left and make it more expansive.

A "clean energy standard" for electricity is among the proposals last week from a task force that representatives for both Biden and former rival Bernie Sanders set up.

The spending goal, meanwhile, is substantially higher than what Biden had proposed when he unveiled his climate and energy platform last year.

It also would include a "climate conservation corps" modeled after New Deal-era programs and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's proposal to give big discounts to consumers who trade in gasoline-powered cars for U.S.-made electric or hydrogen-powered models.

What's next: The presumptive nominee is slated to make a speech this afternoon in Wilmington, Del., to discuss the infrastructure and energy planks of his economic recovery plan.

Worth noting: The big new policy and spending proposals, like several pillars of Biden's existing plan, would require new legislation.