Biden to push for $2 trillion clean energy spending boost

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden's expansion of his energy platform will call for investing $2 trillion over four years on climate-friendly sources and a mandate to fully decarbonize U.S. power by 2035, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters: Tuesday's rollout will provide specifics on the long-anticipated plan to move his platform further left and make it more expansive.
- A "clean energy standard" for electricity is among the proposals last week from a task force that representatives for both Biden and former rival Bernie Sanders set up.
- The spending goal, meanwhile, is substantially higher than what Biden had proposed when he unveiled his climate and energy platform last year.
- It also would include a "climate conservation corps" modeled after New Deal-era programs and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's proposal to give big discounts to consumers who trade in gasoline-powered cars for U.S.-made electric or hydrogen-powered models.
What's next: The presumptive nominee is slated to make a speech this afternoon in Wilmington, Del., to discuss the infrastructure and energy planks of his economic recovery plan.
Worth noting: The big new policy and spending proposals, like several pillars of Biden's existing plan, would require new legislation.
- That makes them unlikely to go far unless Democrats also regain control of the Senate.
- And even then, major energy and climate bills will face big political hurdles unless Democrats scrap or weaken filibuster rules.