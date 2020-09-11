Biden to attend 9/11 museum ceremony

Joe Biden plans to attend the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony in New York City on Friday morning, his campaign said in a press release.

Driving the news: He and President Trump will honor the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, later on Friday. Their paths are not expected to cross, Axios' Margaret Talev reports.

Between the lines: Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be in attendance at an independent ceremony scheduled in response to social distancing requirements at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Trump is not currently expected to attend the museum's annual event.

Details: Family members at the museum will not read the names of victims in-person onstage to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The reading of the names will be pre-recorded.

"The horrific loss of life, from the largest attack on U.S. soil, a terrorist attack, requires that we read these names out loud, in person, on this day, every year. We can never minimize that fateful day," the CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is hosting the independent ceremony, said in a statement.

Flashback: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said last week that Trump "better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him."