Biden to attend 9/11 museum ceremony

Joe Biden in Romulus, Michigan on Sept. 9. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to attend the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony in New York City on Friday morning, his campaign said in a press release.

Driving the news: He and President Trump will honor the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, later on Friday. Their paths are not expected to cross, Axios' Margaret Talev reports.

Between the lines: Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be in attendance at an independent ceremony scheduled in response to social distancing requirements at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

  • Trump is not currently expected to attend the museum's annual event.

Details: Family members at the museum will not read the names of victims in-person onstage to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The reading of the names will be pre-recorded.

  • "The horrific loss of life, from the largest attack on U.S. soil, a terrorist attack, requires that we read these names out loud, in person, on this day, every year. We can never minimize that fateful day," the CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is hosting the independent ceremony, said in a statement.

Flashback: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said last week that Trump "better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him."

  • Cuomo was responding to Trump singling out New York in a memo in which he threatened to cut funding to any "anarchist jurisdiction" that "disempowers or defunds police departments."

Biden campaign to suspend TV ads on 9/11 anniversary

Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign will not run television ads this Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, as first reported by The Hill and confirmed to Axios.

What they're saying: "On September 11th, Vice President Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the attack on our country and will honor the incredible bravery, tragedy, and loss we experienced on that day," Michael Gwin, deputy rapid response director for Biden for President, said per The Hill.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 27,991,630 — Total deaths: 906,122 — Total recoveries: 18,848,768Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,394,655 — Total deaths: 191,702 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: Pandemic "explosion" of antibiotic resistance not seen, CDC official says AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause.
  5. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees' — Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone."
The return of Brexit bedlam

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Nine months after Boris Johnson won a smashing majority on the promise of an "oven-ready" Brexit deal, the U.K. government is threatening to blow up trade talks with the European Union by declaring its intent to violate that very agreement.

Driving the news: An emergency U.K.-EU meeting was called in London today after a government minister made a stunning admission on the floor of the House of Commons this week — that a new bill seeking to override parts of the Brexit deal would indeed "break international law."

