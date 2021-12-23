Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden says a Trump 2024 run would increase his desire to seek re-election

Axios

President Biden during a meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday he'll seek re-election in 2024 if he remains in good health, and if his predecessor runs "that'll increase the prospect" of him running.

Why it matters: There's been speculation that Biden, 79, may only serve one four-year term, due to age or other reasons.

Driving the news: When ABC's David Muir asked if he'd run in 2024, Biden replied "yes."

  • "I'm a great respecter of fate," Biden added. "Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in good health ... I would run again."
  • The "World News Tonight" anchor put to him the prospect of a "rematch" with former President Trump, 75, who's hinted on several occasions about running for office again in 2024.
  • "You're trying to tempt me now," Biden laughed. "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee?"

For the record: Biden has said previously it's his "expectation" to run in 2024 and that he'd "fully expect" Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate again.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
Updated Dec 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

Expand chart
Data: House Press Gallery; Table: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.) and Albio Sires (D-N.J.) are the latest lawmakers announcing they will not seek re-election next year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 23, compared to 12 Republicans.

Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority in the House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
Dec 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Harris: "Stakes are too high" for Build Back Better to be about Manchin

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday dismissed Sen. Joe Manchin's sudden and fervent opposition to the Biden-Harris administration's Build Back Better agenda, saying she refuses to get caught up in "what might be personal politics."

State of play: "The stakes are too high for this to be in any way about any specific individual," the vice president told Margaret Brennan, host of CBS' "Face the Nation," as part of a wide-ranging interview that will air across the network's platforms throughout the week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
9 hours ago - World

Trump's remarks on U.S. Jews spark anti-Semitism accusations

Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty

A short excerpt from my interviews with Donald Trump has created a heated debate in the U.S. in recent days, particularly in the Jewish community.

What Trump said: "People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. … I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said in April during an interview for my book, "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow