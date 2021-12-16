Harris: “I don’t think about” whether Biden will run in 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she and President Biden have not spoken about re-election plans and she doesn't "think about it."

Driving the news: "We do not talk about nor have we talked about re-election, because we haven't completed our first year and we're in the middle of a pandemic," Harris said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Asked whether she believed Biden would run again, the vice president said, "I don’t think about it, nor have we talked about it."

The big picture: Harris, the first woman to serve as vice president, is the presumptive Democratic nominee if Biden doesn't run for re-election.

However, Biden has said it's his "expectation" to run re-election in 2024 and that he "would fully expect" Harris to be his running mate again.

Harris has also faced an onslaught of criticism in her first year centered on her leadership and staff.

What they're saying: “We’re building back up our economy, and we are re-establishing America’s role in the context of our allies and partners around the world," Harris said of her priorities, per WSJ.