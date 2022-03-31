Biden meets with parents of former Marine detained in Russia

President Biden met Wednesday with the parents of Trevor Reed, a former Marine who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since 2019, the White House said in a news release.

Driving the news: Biden in the meeting told Joey and Paula Reed he's committed to securing the release of their son, along with other Americans wrongfully held in Russia and elsewhere, per the White House.

Details: It was Biden's second interaction with the Reeds, who he previously spoke to via phone from Texas on March 8. National security adviser Jake Sullivan has also previously met with the Reeds to discuss their son's case.

What they're saying: "We are grateful for their partnership and feedback," the release stated. "We will continue to work to ensure we are communicating and sharing information in a way useful to these families."

It continued: "We understand the pain felt by all of Trevor’s families and friends enduring the nightmare of his absence, which we are committed to bringing to an end."

There are two other Americans being held in Russia: WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was detained last month, and former Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained in December 2018.