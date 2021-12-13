Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden to travel to Kentucky to survey tornado damage

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the state's tornado damage, the White House announced on Monday.

Driving the news: Tornados and storms ripped through western Kentucky and five other states Friday into Saturday, killing more than 60 people and leaving a trail of destruction.

Details: The president will travel to Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, for a storm briefing. He will also travel to Mayfield and Dawson Springs, two of the hardest hit areas, to survey the damage.

  • President Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in Kentucky in response to the deadly tornadoes.
  • The declaration will assist with responses such as grants for temporary housing and home repairs. Biden also ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in areas of Kentucky "affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes beginning on December 10, 2021, and continuing," according to the order.

What they're saying: "We’re going to get this done we’re going to be there as long as it takes to help," Biden told reporters, adding that the federal government will stay in the state as long as it is needed.

  • The president said that the "mental health" of the victims and "the uncertainty" worries him most.
  • “We can’t say it was with absolute certainty” that the tornadoes were because of climate change, but it “certainly is one of the worst disasters.”

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornados: At least 64 confirmed dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The confirmed death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 64, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "There will be more," Beshear said at a morning news briefing. "We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. With this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

Erin Doherty
Updated Dec 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden approves emergency declaration after "one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history"

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11. Photo: John Amis/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to support recovery efforts after a tornado tore through the state killing at least 70 people.

Driving the news: The president also said he stands "ready to do the same for the governors of the other states," during a press conference from Delaware on Saturday afternoon.

Erin DohertyKierra Frazier
Updated Dec 11, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Kentucky governor: Death toll could exceed 100 from overnight tornadoes

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11 after a tornado swept through the area. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The death toll may exceed 100 after tornadoes tore through western Kentucky on Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who called it "the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event" in the state's history.

The latest: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday to deploy resources to help in the search and rescue efforts in western Kentucky, according to a statement from the governor's office.

