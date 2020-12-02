Prominent civil rights leaders are concerned that President-elect Joe Biden is deciding his administration without their input, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: As Biden looks to deliver his promise of forming a diverse administration, he will have to contend with different factions of the liberal movement that might pull him in different directions.

The big picture: Biden this month announced his choices for a number of cabinet positions, his economic team and the White House communication team. Of these, several are Black. But some civil rights advocates say it's not enough.

NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson told NBC News his organization hasn't met with Biden or held conversations about key appointments and Georgia.

"Civil rights leaders in this country should be on par if not more than other constituency groups he has met with," Johnson said.

Moreover, Biden's transition team doesn't include anyone from the legacy civil rights groups, according to Marc Morial, head of the National Urban League.

Instead, they have reached out on their own in efforts to ensure their voices are heard.

Yes, but: Newer civil rights groups that emerged alongside the Black Lives Matter movement are finding seats at the table; Color of Change has had calls with Biden’s team almost daily, according to Vice President Arisha Hatch.

The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Black voters decided Biden's victory.