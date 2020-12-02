Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Legacy civil rights groups: Biden's transition needs to include us

President-elect Joe Biden at the NAACP 110th National Convention last year. Photo: Bill Pugliano via Getty

Prominent civil rights leaders are concerned that President-elect Joe Biden is deciding his administration without their input, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: As Biden looks to deliver his promise of forming a diverse administration, he will have to contend with different factions of the liberal movement that might pull him in different directions.

The big picture: Biden this month announced his choices for a number of cabinet positions, his economic team and the White House communication team. Of these, several are Black. But some civil rights advocates say it's not enough.

  • NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson told NBC News his organization hasn't met with Biden or held conversations about key appointments and Georgia.
  • "Civil rights leaders in this country should be on par if not more than other constituency groups he has met with," Johnson said.
  • Moreover, Biden's transition team doesn't include anyone from the legacy civil rights groups, according to Marc Morial, head of the National Urban League.
  • Instead, they have reached out on their own in efforts to ensure their voices are heard.

Yes, but: Newer civil rights groups that emerged alongside the Black Lives Matter movement are finding seats at the table; Color of Change has had calls with Biden’s team almost daily, according to Vice President Arisha Hatch.

  • The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Black voters decided Biden's victory.

Dave Lawler, author of World
Dec 1, 2020 - World

Expected Biden push on human rights sparks tussle over UN council

Fiji's nominee, Nazhat Shameem Khan. Photo: Alice Chiche/AFP via Getty

A last-minute nomination to lead the UN Human Rights Council appears to be part of an effort by authoritarian countries to preempt the incoming Biden administration's efforts to rally international attention to human rights abuses, the NYT reports.

Background: The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the council in 2018, citing anti-Israel bias, and removed human rights as a core consideration in U.S. foreign policy.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Nov 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden's expanding climate orbit

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images     

News emerged Sunday night that President-elect Joe Biden plans to tap Brian Deese to direct the National Economic Council inside the White House.

Catch up fast: He was a senior climate aide late in the Obama era, helping to craft the Paris climate deal, and held senior roles at White House Office of Management and Budget and the NEC.

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pressures Barr to release so-called Durham report

Bill Barr. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump and his allies are piling extreme pressure on Attorney General Bill Barr to release a report that Trump believes could hurt perceived Obama-era enemies — and view Barr's designation of John Durham as special counsel as a stall tactic, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: Speculation over Barr's fate grew on Tuesday, with just 49 days remaining in Trump's presidency, after Barr gave an interview to the Associated Press in which he said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that could change the election's outcome.

