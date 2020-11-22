Democrats expect Biden to name Linda Thomas-Greenfield UN ambassador

Democrats close to President-elect Biden expect him to name Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations, looking to a Black woman and respected diplomat to restore morale.

The big picture: The decision would be in line with Biden's pledge to name a diverse Cabinet. It's likely he will pick a woman or a person of color — or both — as his White House press secretary, and Democrats are urging him to nominate several Latinos to high-profile Cabinet positions.