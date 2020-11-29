Get the latest market trends in your inbox
President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Nov. 25. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images
Jen Psaki, who previously served as Obama's communications director, will serve as President-elect Joe Biden's press secretary, the transition team announced Sunday.
The big picture: All of the top aides in Biden's communication staff will be women, per the Washington Post, which first reported Psaki's appointment.
What they're saying: "Honored to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in," Psaki tweeted on Sunday.
This is a breaking story. Come back for more details.