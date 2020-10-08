1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "You’ll know my position on court packing when the election is over"

Joe Biden again declined to say Thursday whether he would support expanding the Supreme Court if he wins the presidency and Democrats win the Senate, telling reporters that they'll find out when the election is over.

Why it matters: Some congressional Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), have suggested expanding the court if Senate Republicans confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during an election year — which they refused to do for former President Obama's nominee in 2016.

What they're saying: "You'll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over," Biden said Thursday.

  • "You know, the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that, other than focusing on what's happening now. The election has begun. There's never been a court appointment once an election has begun."

Context: President Trump and Republicans have claimed Biden would try to expand the court, despite the former vice president opposing the policy in the past. Biden, meanwhile, has remained tight-lipped on his position in recent weeks.

  • During the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, Vice President Pence criticized Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) — a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee — for not clarifying the campaign's position on the issue.

The big picture: The former vice president has also remained coy on whether he would work with congressional Democrats to abolish the Senate filibuster, another drastic reform supported by some in his party. He told the New York Times in July that it will "depend on how obstreperous they become,” referring to Republicans.

Fadel Allassan
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence attacks Harris for refusing to say whether Democrats would expand Supreme Court

Vice President Pence called out Sen. Kamala Harris at Wednesday's vice presidential debate for refusing to answer whether Democrats would add more justices to the Supreme Court if they win the White House and Senate.

Why it matters: A number of Democrats have proposed court packing as a response to Republicans rushing to confirm a conservative Supreme Court justice with less than a month until the election. Biden has previously said he opposes court packing, but has repeatedly ducked questions about it recent weeks — including at last week's presidential debate.

19 hours ago - Politics & Policy
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

VP debate brings back normal politics

Toward the end, the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City got personal — about President Trump, a reminder of what this election will ultimately come down to.

Sen. Kamala Harris flashed back to last week's raucous presidential debate, arguing that Trump's "stand back and stand by" answer to a question about white supremacists "is part of a pattern."

Alexi McCammond
Oct 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign resumes negative ads against Trump

President Trump and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate. Photo: Saul Loeb, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign has resumed its negative TV and digital ads against President Trump after temporarily taking them down last Friday when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Why it matters: There are just under four weeks until the election. Now that Trump is back in the White House, Democrats feel he's fair game for criticism as he was before his diagnosis.

