Pence attacks Harris for refusing to say whether Democrats would expand Supreme Court

Vice President Pence called out Sen. Kamala Harris at Wednesday's vice presidential debate for refusing to answer whether Democrats would add more justices to the Supreme Court if they win the White House and Senate.

Why it matters: A number of Democrats have proposed court packing as a response to Republicans rushing to confirm a conservative Supreme Court justice with less than a month until the election. Biden has previously said he opposes court packing, but has repeatedly ducked questions about it recent weeks — including at last week's presidential debate.

What they're saying: "When you speak about the Supreme Court, I think the American people deserve an answer, Senator Harris. Are you and Joe Biden, if somehow you win this election, going to pack the court to get your way?" Pence asked.

  • Harris did not directly answer the question, but suggested the Trump administration unfairly nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett and broke precedent.
  • She said the election should decide who gets to appoint a justice to the court, and accused the administration of engaging in its own form of court packing by confirming hundreds of ideologically conservative judges to the federal bunch.

"I just want the record to reflect, she never answered the question," Pence shot back.

  • "The American people deserve a straight answer ... If you cherish our Supreme Court, if you cherish the separation of powers, you need to reject the Biden-Harris ticket."

What to watch for in tonight's vice presidential debate

Workers install plexiglass barriers onstage ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump campaign is quickly turning what was expected to be a buttoned-up vice presidential debate into a TV spectacle.

Why it matters: The stakes are much higher tonight. President Trump’s positive COVID diagnosis is a stark reminder that the VP isn’t just an understudy waiting in the wings. With both presidential candidates in their 70s, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris' roles are more important than ever.

Supreme Court reinstates South Carolina absentee ballot witness rule

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with South Carolina officials and the state's Republican Party by mostly restoring a legal requirement that absentee ballots must be signed by a witness.

Of note: Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the judgment that ballots cast before the ruling or received within the next two days would be exempt from the order.

Texas Supreme Court blocks plan to mail out unsolicited ballot applications

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Republican-dominated Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Chris Hollins, the Democratic Harris County Clerk, may not mail unsolicited ballot applications to some 2.4 million voters.

Driving the news: Texans can only vote by mail if they are over 65 years of age, absent on Election Day, disabled, imprisoned or if they have confidential addresses. Hollins sent out applications to all voters aged over 65 in Harris County, according to BuzzFeed News, but had been trying to send them to all voters in case they too were eligible.

