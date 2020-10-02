1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett confirmation process will stay on schedule

President Trump and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will continue as scheduled, despite President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for coronavirus, three Senate GOP aides tell Axios and Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham later confirmed.

Between the lines: Barrett has been in close contact with several top White House aides, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who may have been exposed to the virus.

  • She has also met with several senators this week ahead of her confirmation hearings, which are slated to begin on Oct. 12.
  • White House spokesperson Judd Deere told Axios that Barrett, who was with Trump last Saturday, is tested daily for COVID-19, and that she tested negative on Friday.
  • "She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands," Deere said.
  • Democratic leadership could not immediately be reached for comment.

What they're saying: Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters Friday that he and Trump spoke earlier that morning, and said the first thing Trump asked him was about the status of Barrett's hearings.

  • Graham said he told Trump: “We’re on track, we’re in a good spot, she’s going to get confirmed and we’ll start on Oct the 12th.”

Worth noting: Even if Democrats were to resist hearings in person, the Senate has conducted several virtual high-level hearings throughout the pandemic.

  • Barrett's confirmation hearings will also have a virtual option.

Hans Nichols
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Conservatives invoke JFK to defend ACB

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court, meets with Senator from Louisiana Bill Cassidy ((off frame)(R-LA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on October, 1, 2020. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Judicial Crisis Network is enlisting John F. Kennedy's voice in a new ad defending Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett against concerns that her Catholic faith will guide her judicial decisions.

Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

