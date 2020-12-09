Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden may start with 'skeleton staff'

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden will likely start with a "skeleton staff" in the West Wing to keep him healthy after the Trump administration's cavalier approach to the coronavirus, a White House support staffer familiar with the transition plans told Axios.

Why it matters: The incoming president, at 78, is in a high-risk group and already careful to mask up. President Trump and numerous staffers have flouted safety protocols and caught COVID-19, meaning there will have to be some sort of deep cleaning for the White House residence and offices before the new team moves in.

The support staffer said the White House is expected to be a “ghost town” immediately after Biden’s inauguration next month. Many staffers will work remotely or next door in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

  • If tradition holds, Biden would spend at least the night before inauguration at Blair House, the presidential guest house just across Pennsylvania Avenue.
  • Harry Truman lived and worked there from 1948 to 1952 while the White House was being renovated.
  • Biden spokespeople declined to comment, but aides have noted that they worked remotely throughout the campaign and during the transition.

Biden allies know coronavirus numbers are going to be much worse come January.

  • The president-elect has already said he will try to fight back by asking Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office and ordering masks be worn in federal buildings, airplanes and buses.
  • When he presented his medical team on Tuesday, Biden also announced his goal to vaccinate 100 million Americans during the same three-month period.

Between the lines: While details are still being formalized, the way the Biden-Harris team has operated thus far offers clues as to what to expect next year.

  • When Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are together for briefings and events, they remain socially distanced, wear masks and meet with outside experts and officials virtually.
  • Most transition staffers are not working in-person at their D.C. offices, instead conducting business and meetings remotely.
  • And early inauguration plans suggest the team is organizing a pared-down event. Sources involved in the planning tell Axios Biden plans to forgo the traditional inaugural balls and parades because of the coronavirus, and instead intends to celebrate with close family and advisers.

Flashback: The coronavirus pandemic fundamentally changed the election campaign, forcing Biden to skip many traditional retail events and both candidates to sharply curtail their nominating conventions.

  • Trump defiantly held large events, with his supporters defying mask requirements as a form of political protest.

Jonathan Swan
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends WH party

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Trump's lawyer Jenna Ellis has informed associates she tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple sources tell Axios, stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday.

Driving the news: There are concerns about the potential for another White House superspreader event, though it was unclear whether Ellis posed a risk when she attended. Ellis declined to confirm the diagnosis to Axios.

Orion Rummler
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Giuliani says he's "doing fine" after coronavirus hospitalization

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said on the WABC radio show Tuesday that he is "doing fine" after being admitted to the hospital following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday, noting he has a small cough but no fever.

Why it matters: Giuliani had been traveling the country and meeting with lawmakers, as part of the Trump legal team's push to overturn the results of the election. He has often been seen not wearing a mask at these events.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals consider which workers to vaccinate first.
  2. Politics: West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends White House party — Why Congress is doubling down on the Paycheck Protection Program — Biden prioritizing schools, teachers in coronavirus playbook.
  3. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization — Most Americans don't trust social media on COVID vaccine info.
  4. World: U.K. begins first Pfizer vaccinations — Trudeau says "first Canadians will be vaccinated next week" if regulators OK Pfizer doses.
  5. Business: The "central bank of central banks" warns asset prices are disconnected from reality.
