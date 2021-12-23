President Biden signed a bill Thursday funding treatments for and research into neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Why it matters: The Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act ensures $100 million annually in federal funding from 2022-2026 to research cures for and prevention of the progressive disease that affects cells in the brain and spinal cord.

What he's saying: "For too long there have been no survivors of ALS, but this bill can get us closer to changing that," Biden said.

He also praised Republicans and Democrats for coming together to pass the legislation.

"When we act together, we get things done. And this is totally — totally, totally a bipartisan effort," Biden said.

Biden said the signing of the bill "truly represents the spirit of the season ... a season of hope and light, goodness and grace, and the power of unity in everyday Americans doing extraordinary things."

Of note: Biden signed a separate bill on Thursday banning imports from China's Xinjiang region and punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.