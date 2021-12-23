Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden signs historic bill punishing China for Uyghur genocide

Fadel Allassan

President Biden prepares to sign the Paycheck Protection Program Extension Act of 2021 into law in March. Photo: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

President Biden signed a bill Thursday banning imports from China's Xinjiang region and punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, per a White House release.

Why it matters: Human rights activists say the bill will impose the first substantive costs the Chinese government has ever faced for its atrocities in Xinjiang. This could set a precedent for other countries to follow suit, writes Axios' Zachary Basu.

Details: The measure imposes sanctions on those responsible for forced labor in the region and bars imports unless the U.S. determines with "clear and convincing evidence" that they were not made with forced labor.

Flashback: The bill easily passed both chambers of Congress earlier this month in a rare bipartisan consensus. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the lone opponent.

What they're saying: The release thanked elected officials of both parties, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — as well as Reps. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fl.).

Noah Bressner
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump asks Supreme Court to shield documents from Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block the release of documents and records from his administration to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The big picture: A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously denied Trump's bid to block the committee from obtaining the records earlier this month, saying they aren't protected by his claim of executive privilege.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Axios
3 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Merck antiviral COVID pill for certain high-risk adults

Merck & Co. headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey. Photo: Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized an antiviral pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat some adults at high risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, despite concerns over its effectiveness and safety.

Why it matters: Effective at-home antiviral drugs designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be key pandemic-fighting tools, especially as new variants emerge.

Caitlin OwensJared Whalen
7 hours ago - Health

The Omicron wave begins

Expand chart
Note: Maryland is unable to report new cases due to a technical issue; Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

U.S. coronavirus cases rose by 27% over the last two weeks as the Omicron variant quickly became dominant, although the rise was unevenly distributed around the country.

Why it matters: The spike in cases in cities like New York and D.C. are likely a preview of what will soon hit other parts of the country.

